Top Bengal BJP leadership to arrive Delhi Friday to discuss poll strategy
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:29 IST
By Joymala Bagchi Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership from poll-bound West Bengal is arriving in the national capital to attend a scheduled meeting on Friday at the BJP headquarters.
According to sources, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, the party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, and Amitava Chakraborty will attend the meeting in the presence of the party's national general secretary and Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and senior leader Arvind Menon. The agenda of the meeting will be to formulate a roadmap and more intricate strategies for the upcoming election. It will also have discussions on upcoming tours of central leaderships in the state, a party source told ANI.
The meeting is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Friday. West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current Trinamool Congress-led government will end on May 30. (ANI)
