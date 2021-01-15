BJP leader calls Patnaik 'feudal', slams seating arrangement at meeting

Leader of Opposition inOdisha Assembly and BJP MLA P K Naik on Thursday slammed ChiefMinister Naveen Patnaik for displaying a ''feudal mindset'' bymaking a separate seating arrangement for himself at a meetingin Kalahandi.

Seats for lawmakers were placed at a distance from theCM during the state government meet.

''This indicates Patnaik's feudal mind set. I condemnthis attitude of the chief minister,'' Naik said.

The MLA from Kalahandi district said all theparticipants of the meeting including him had undergone RT-PCRtests to ensure that they were coronavirus free.

The BJP leader also mocked Patnaik for not givingcredit to a 2011 irrigation project in the state, in spite ofthe Centre facilitating ''90 per cent of the expenditure''.

However, BJD leader and Odisha minister D S Mishradismissed the saffron party's allegations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP led by Naik metOdisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and drew his attention towardsalleged irregularities in implementation of housing schemesfor the poor in the state.

