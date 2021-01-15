Left Menu
BJP leader calls Patnaik 'feudal', slams seating arrangement at meeting

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:30 IST
Leader of Opposition inOdisha Assembly and BJP MLA P K Naik on Thursday slammed ChiefMinister Naveen Patnaik for displaying a ''feudal mindset'' bymaking a separate seating arrangement for himself at a meetingin Kalahandi.

Seats for lawmakers were placed at a distance from theCM during the state government meet.

''This indicates Patnaik's feudal mind set. I condemnthis attitude of the chief minister,'' Naik said.

The MLA from Kalahandi district said all theparticipants of the meeting including him had undergone RT-PCRtests to ensure that they were coronavirus free.

The BJP leader also mocked Patnaik for not givingcredit to a 2011 irrigation project in the state, in spite ofthe Centre facilitating ''90 per cent of the expenditure''.

However, BJD leader and Odisha minister D S Mishradismissed the saffron party's allegations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP led by Naik metOdisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and drew his attention towardsalleged irregularities in implementation of housing schemesfor the poor in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

