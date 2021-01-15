TMC MP Satabdi Roy hints at problems with party, may take 'decision' on Saturday

Amid an ongoing exodus from theTMC, Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy hinted that she is having problemswith the ruling party in West Bengal and may take a ''decision''on Saturday.

The actor-turned-politician, in a Facebook post,claimed that she is not being informed about party events inher constituency and this has caused ''mental pain'' to her.

The three-time Birbhum MP, who is on her way to NewDelhi, said she will inform the public at 2 pm on Saturday ifshe takes any ''decision''.

Her post has created ripples in the TMC, whichpromised to reach out to Roy.

As per party sources, Roy is having differences withBirbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal.

''I have a close connection with this constituency. Butrecently many people have been asking me why I am missing fromseveral party programmes.

''I want to tell them that I want to attend allprogrammes. But I don't get to know about many programmes andif I am not even informed about events in my constituency,then how can I attend. I was mentally pained because of this,''the post on Satabdi Roy Fans' Club page read.

Roy said she has spent more time with the people ofher constituency than her own family in the last 10 years andeven her enemies can't discredit her on this account.

''So, this year I am trying to take some decisions sothat I can spend the entire time with you. I am grateful toyou. You have been supporting me since 2009. Hope you willsupport me in the coming days too,'' the post read.

''If I take any decision, will let you know on January16, Saturday at 2 pm,'' it added.

When contacted, Roy confirmed that the post was indeedmade by her.

''I have tried to reach out to the leadership but ithas been of no use. If I am not able to work for the massesthen what is the use of continuing in the post,'' she toldreporters.

Roy had twice given resignation from the TarapithUnnayan Parishad but those were not accepted, sources close tothe MP said.

She is presently on her way to New Delhi, they said.

When asked whether there are chances of joining theBJP, she refused to reply.

Responding to a query whether she will meet Union HomeMinister Amit Shah, Roy said, ''There are always chances ofmeeting people you know but there is no such possibility.'' Roy was seen with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeduring a roadshow in Bolpur on December 29.

She had first contested and won the Birbhum seat on aTMC ticket in 2009. Roy also won from the seat in 2014 and2019.

A senior TMC leader said that the party will speakwith Roy.

Not just Roy, another senior TMC leader and stateminister Rajib Banerjee, who has been maintaining distancewith the party, also said in a social media post that he willreveal his next step in a Facebook live on Saturday afternoon.

In the biggest single-day exodus from the TMC,political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 partyleaders including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP duringShah's rally in Medinipur on December 19, setting off achurning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behind him.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJPbagged 18 seats from the state, 14 legislators of the TMC,four from the Left Front and two from the Congress havejoined the saffron party.

None of them, however, have resigned from their posts.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)