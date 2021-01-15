Welfare Minister's dharna enters sixth consecutive day

Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI): Minister M Kandasamy continuedhis indefinite dharna here for the sixth consecutive day onFriday to condemn the alleged delaying tactics ofLieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to approve files relating tohis departments.

The Welfare Minister has been spending the nights on thecorridor of the Assembly pressing for his demand thatBedi give her nod to more than 20 schemes.

Initially, he sought approval for 15 schemes andlater sent another list of subjects for approval.

Among other things, he insisted that Bedi approve there-opening of the three textile mills which remain closedsince the last few months, restart ration shops and re-employthe workers to run them, augment housing subsidy for thefamilies of the Adi Dravidar community and sanction of fundsfor improving the port here.

Bedi has told him that she wanted to acquaint herselfwith the status of the files by discussing with thedepartments' Secretaries concerned. She has told him in herletter after receiving a representation from him that shewould have a meeting with him after ascertaining the statusof the schemes.

Kandasamy, however, took the stand that this was only adelaying tactics on the part of the former IPS officer andinsisted that she call for a meeting with him without furtherdelay.

He began the indefinite stir on January 10 on thepremises of the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)