Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan hopes for positive steps on F-35 jet programme in Biden term

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped positive steps will be taken on Turkey's role in the F-35 jet programme once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office, describing Ankara's exclusion for purchasing Russian defences as a "serious wrong".

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:51 IST
Erdogan hopes for positive steps on F-35 jet programme in Biden term

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped positive steps will be taken on Turkey's role in the F-35 jet programme once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office, describing Ankara's exclusion for purchasing Russian defences as a "serious wrong". Last month, Washington imposed long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's defence industry over its acquisition of S-400 missile defence systems from Moscow, in a move Turkey called a "grave mistake".

The United States has also removed fellow NATO member Turkey from the F-35 programme over the move. Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defence systems. Turkey rejects this, saying S-400s will not be integrated into NATO and purchasing them was a necessity as it was unable to procure air defence systems from any NATO ally on satisfactory terms.

"No country can determine the steps we will take toward the defence industry, that fully depends on the decisions we make," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, adding Ankara was in talks to procure a second shipment of S-400s from Russia and would hold talks on the issue later this month. "We don't know what the Biden administration will say at this stage (on the S-400s)," he added. "Despite having paid a serious fee on the F-35s, the F-35s still have not been given to us. This is a serious wrong the United States did against us as a NATO ally," he said.

"My hope is that, after we hold talks with Biden as he takes office, we will take much more positive steps and put these back on track." Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, replacing incumbent Donald Trump, with whom Erdogan had a close relationship. Ankara has said it hopes for better with Washington then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as U.S. stimulus buzz fades

Global shares stumbled on Friday as hopes of a fiscal boost from a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan were smothered by the prospect of stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China.European stocks follow...

300-400 Pak-trained terrorists ready to infiltrate into JK: Army chief

Around 300-400 terrorists trained in camps across the Line of Control LoC are ready to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General M M Naravane said on Friday.In his speech during the Army day parade, he also said that there has been 4...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now COVID vaccine rollout slow and uncertain in Europe -sourcesMany European Union nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and complain in inte...

Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science

President-elect Joe Biden has picked a former Food and Drug commissioner to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administrations first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic.Dr. David...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021