Arrest of workers: SDPI holds SP office march in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:12 IST
Arrest of workers: SDPI holds SP office march in Mangaluru

Hundreds of workers of SocialDemocratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday took out a marchhere in protest against the arrest of its three activists forallegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans at Ujire recently.

More than 1,000 people took part in the march to theoffice of the district superintendent of police which wasstopped by police near the town hall.

The protestors sat on the road and raised slogansagainst the police demanding the release of the three,arrested on charges of pro-Pak sloganeering during the recentvote counting for gram panchayat elections at Ujire.

Addressing the gathering, SDPI leader Shafi Bellarealleged the BJP and Bajrang Dal were thriving on their anti-Pak agenda and least bothered about the welfare of people.

He claimed the three arrested workers were innocent andalleged there was a ploy behind the Ujire incident to projectMuslims as anti-nationals.

The SDPI will continue the protest till the demand fortheir release was met, he added.

The protestors later handed over the memorandum to citypolice commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot.

