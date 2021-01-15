Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billionaire right-wing patron Adelson buried in Jerusalem

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:46 IST
Billionaire right-wing patron Adelson buried in Jerusalem

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate who made prolific donations to right-wing politicians and causes in the United States and Israel, was laid to rest in Jerusalem on Friday.

Adelson, a key supporter of President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their hawkish approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, died this week at the age of 87 after a long illness. His wide-ranging political influence leaves a controversial legacy.

The chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands built a worldwide casino empire. Forbes ranked him the 19th wealthiest person in the US, worth an estimated $29.8 billion.

Netanyahu was at the airport late Thursday for the arrival of the casket, which was draped with American and Israeli flags. Adelson was laid to rest at a revered, centuries-old Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives, just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, in a private service.

Adelson was a driving force behind the Trump administration's departure from decades of US policy in recognising contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital and dropping objections to Jewish settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu, in one of a string of effusive eulogies by Israeli leaders, called Adelson “an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America.” The Palestinians and other critics of Israeli policies viewed Adelson's influence as an obstacle to efforts to bring about a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict, an idea that still has wide international support.

Israeli critics of Netanyahu viewed Adelson's establishment of a free newspaper that strongly supports the prime minister as a multi-million-dollar campaign donation that further corrupted the country's politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wells Fargo records rare profit beat as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo Co posted a small rise in quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. T...

Norway says Pfizer temporarily reducing European deliveries

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said it will temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe of its COVID-19 vaccine while it upgrades production capacity, Norwegian health officials said on Friday.We received this message today, said Geir Buk...

Cong workers protest over farm laws, face water cannon in Chandigarh

Congress workers held protests here on Friday in support of farmers agitating over the new agri-marketing laws, with one group facing a water cannon as it tried to push past police barricades.The Congress had planned to gherao the Punjab an...

AfDB plans to fund renewable energy projects in Africa: Report

For the development of renewable energy projects in Africa, the Africa Development Bank AFDB is planning to fund 10 billion, according to a report by Today Ng.Reportedly, disclosing the project planned for the next five years, Akinwumi Ades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021