Name Metro 7 line in Mumbai after Bal Thackeray: Sena leader

Name Metro 7 line in Mumbai after Bal Thackeray: Sena leaderPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:02 IST
The Andheri East to Dahisar EastMetro 7 line in Mumbai should be named after late Shiv Senafounder Bal Thackeray, party leader Ravindra Waikar said onFriday.
In a statement, Waikar, MLA from Jogeshwari in themetropolis, said he had submitted a proposal in this regard toChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The line should be named 'Hinduhridaysamrat BalasahebThackeray Mumbai Metro Line Number 7', Waikar said, addingthat the late Sena patriarch's contribution in the political,social and religious spheres was valuable and he was someonewho was respected by people from all walks of life.
