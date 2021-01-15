Name Metro 7 line in Mumbai after Bal Thackeray: Sena leader

The Andheri East to Dahisar EastMetro 7 line in Mumbai should be named after late Shiv Senafounder Bal Thackeray, party leader Ravindra Waikar said onFriday.

In a statement, Waikar, MLA from Jogeshwari in themetropolis, said he had submitted a proposal in this regard toChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The line should be named 'Hinduhridaysamrat BalasahebThackeray Mumbai Metro Line Number 7', Waikar said, addingthat the late Sena patriarch's contribution in the political,social and religious spheres was valuable and he was someonewho was respected by people from all walks of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)