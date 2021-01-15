Have no fear, say those who would be first to get the jab in MP

Haridev Yadav and AshaPawar, who are among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine inMadhya Pradesh, are confident that it is the right thing todo.

The inoculation drive will start at 10.30 am at 150centers across the state on Saturday alongwith the rest of thecountry, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudharysaid.

Healthcare workers will be the first get the jab atevery centre, he said.

Santosh Shukla, additional director, vaccination, saidthe first vaccine shot will be administered at the state-run JP Hospital in Bhopal.

Yadav, who works as a security guard at the hospital,has been told that he would be the first recipient.

''I am elated that I will become the first person to bevaccinated in the state. I volunteered for the vaccination. Mywife initially had reservations but now she agrees thatvaccine should be taken,'' he said.

''I have not taken a single day's leave since theoutbreak of coronavirus,'' he said.

To a question, Yadav said, ''Why should we have fearabout the vaccination when the prime minister himself islaunching the campaign?'' In Indore, Pawar (55), who works as `Aaya' (attender)in the district hospital, said she agreed immediately whenasked if she would be ready to receive the jab.

''I and my family members are totally confident aboutthe vaccine,'' said Pawar, who lives with her son, daughter-in-law and grand-children.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan discussedpreparations for the inoculation drive with Choudhary and theMP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Friday andexpressed satisfaction, said a government spokesperson.

Choudhary said all those who are to receive the jab onSaturday will get necessary text message by Friday evening.

Both Covishield and Covaxin -- the two vaccinescleared by the government for the inoculation drive -- aretotally safe, he assured.

As many as 4.17 lakh healthcare workers will beadministered vaccine in the first phase in Madhya Pradesh.

The state has received 5,06,500 doses of Covishieldvaccine so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)