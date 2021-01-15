Journalists nettle Nitish on crime, heated exchange follows

A heated exchange was witnessedhere on Friday between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar andjournalists when they nettled him over a high-profile murdercase that rocked the state capital earlier this week.

Kumar was talking to reporters after dedicating to thepublic the first phase of 'Atal Path', a Rs 379.57 croreelevated multiple lane road project that promises todrastically reduce traffic congestion in a major part of thecity.

As the chief minister began to speak about theimprovement in infrastructure since he assumed power a decadeand a half ago, he was interrupted by journalists who insistedthat law and order has deteriorated, citing the example of ayoung official of a private airlines having been gunned downoutside his residence in the city Tuesday evening.

''Please do not mix up the issues of development andcrime,'' Kumar requested and then snapped, when reporterspersisted, saying ''your projection will demoralise the statepolice which is doing its job. I had myself summoned the DGPand gave necessary directions''.

Responding to their contention that the police was notable to prevent crime, he retorted ''does a murderer seekpermission before he commits the offence? Do you have anynecessary inputs to share? If so, please go ahead''.

''Bihar has one of the lowest crime rates across thecountry. Please have a look at other states before painting agrim picture. And do you remember how bad things were when fora decade and a half the state was ruled by pati-patni (husbandand wife an allusion to Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi),'' avisibly irritated chief minister said.

Some of the senior journalists said they were all toowilling to share their inputs with the police but felthamstrung as the DGP did not pick up the phone and the personreceiving calls simply noted down details of the caller withthe promise that the officer will call back which neverhappened.

The chief minister then telephoned the DGP S K Singhalhimself and directed him to spruce up the mechanism forcommunication with journalists. A hastily issued order fromthe state police chief ensued, enlisting mobile and landlinenumbers which media persons could dial to contact him.

After the drama in the state capital, the chiefminister left for Rajgir, a tourist spot about 110 km fromhere. He dedicated to the public 'Venu Van', a sprawlingancient park, said to be in existence since the time of theBuddha, which has been given a facelift by the department ofenvironment, forestry and climate change.

He also dedicated to the public 'Ghora Katora Park',yet another tourist spot in the central Bihar town, theoriginal seat of power of the ancient kingdom of Magadh whichwas later shifted to Pataliputra, which is now known as Patna.

