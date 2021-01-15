Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalists nettle Nitish on crime, heated exchange follows

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:35 IST
Journalists nettle Nitish on crime, heated exchange follows
Image Credit: ANI

A heated exchange was witnessedhere on Friday between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar andjournalists when they nettled him over a high-profile murdercase that rocked the state capital earlier this week.

Kumar was talking to reporters after dedicating to thepublic the first phase of 'Atal Path', a Rs 379.57 croreelevated multiple lane road project that promises todrastically reduce traffic congestion in a major part of thecity.

As the chief minister began to speak about theimprovement in infrastructure since he assumed power a decadeand a half ago, he was interrupted by journalists who insistedthat law and order has deteriorated, citing the example of ayoung official of a private airlines having been gunned downoutside his residence in the city Tuesday evening.

''Please do not mix up the issues of development andcrime,'' Kumar requested and then snapped, when reporterspersisted, saying ''your projection will demoralise the statepolice which is doing its job. I had myself summoned the DGPand gave necessary directions''.

Responding to their contention that the police was notable to prevent crime, he retorted ''does a murderer seekpermission before he commits the offence? Do you have anynecessary inputs to share? If so, please go ahead''.

''Bihar has one of the lowest crime rates across thecountry. Please have a look at other states before painting agrim picture. And do you remember how bad things were when fora decade and a half the state was ruled by pati-patni (husbandand wife an allusion to Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi),'' avisibly irritated chief minister said.

Some of the senior journalists said they were all toowilling to share their inputs with the police but felthamstrung as the DGP did not pick up the phone and the personreceiving calls simply noted down details of the caller withthe promise that the officer will call back which neverhappened.

The chief minister then telephoned the DGP S K Singhalhimself and directed him to spruce up the mechanism forcommunication with journalists. A hastily issued order fromthe state police chief ensued, enlisting mobile and landlinenumbers which media persons could dial to contact him.

After the drama in the state capital, the chiefminister left for Rajgir, a tourist spot about 110 km fromhere. He dedicated to the public 'Venu Van', a sprawlingancient park, said to be in existence since the time of theBuddha, which has been given a facelift by the department ofenvironment, forestry and climate change.

He also dedicated to the public 'Ghora Katora Park',yet another tourist spot in the central Bihar town, theoriginal seat of power of the ancient kingdom of Magadh whichwas later shifted to Pataliputra, which is now known as Patna.

PTI NACSK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, regarded as one of the best English players of his generation, has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named on Friday as manager of second-tier side Derby County.The stru...

COVID-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination programmewould be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said he wouldattend the event at the Gandhi government hospital, whileGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan would par...

ACB arrests assistant sub-inspector for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector ASI in Dungarpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an ACB spokesperson said.The spokesperson of the bureau said that the victim had complained that ASI Prat...

Wells Fargo records rare profit beat as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo Co posted a small rise in quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021