Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and "taken control" of his home and "we are in serious trouble." He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursday's election was rigged and said "every legal option is on the table" to challenge the official results, including peaceful protests. He referred to himself as the "president-elect." Uganda's electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni leads Wine and other candidates in provisional results. It says final results will be declared Saturday afternoon. It also says it's up to Wine to prove any rigging.
The government cut internet access in the East African country on the eve of the vote and it remains off.
Ugandas largely peaceful vote followed a violent campaign period in which Wine was arrested multiple times on various charges, but never convicted, and saw dozens of his party members detained. He has said he feared for his life.
The elections generational clash between the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine and the 76-year-old president is widely watched in many African countries where booming youthful populations express frustration with longtime leaders.
