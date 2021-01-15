Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and taken control of his home and we are in serious trouble. He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursdays election was rigged and said every legal option is on the table to challenge the official results, including peaceful protests. He referred to himself as the president-elect. Ugandas electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni leads Wine and other candidates in provisional results.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:47 IST
Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and "taken control" of his home and "we are in serious trouble." He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursday's election was rigged and said "every legal option is on the table" to challenge the official results, including peaceful protests. He referred to himself as the "president-elect." Uganda's electoral commission says longtime President Yoweri Museveni leads Wine and other candidates in provisional results. It says final results will be declared Saturday afternoon. It also says it's up to Wine to prove any rigging.

The government cut internet access in the East African country on the eve of the vote and it remains off.

Ugandas largely peaceful vote followed a violent campaign period in which Wine was arrested multiple times on various charges, but never convicted, and saw dozens of his party members detained. He has said he feared for his life.

The elections generational clash between the young singer-turned-lawmaker Wine and the 76-year-old president is widely watched in many African countries where booming youthful populations express frustration with longtime leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, regarded as one of the best English players of his generation, has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named on Friday as manager of second-tier side Derby County.The stru...

COVID-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination programmewould be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said he wouldattend the event at the Gandhi government hospital, whileGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan would par...

ACB arrests assistant sub-inspector for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector ASI in Dungarpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an ACB spokesperson said.The spokesperson of the bureau said that the victim had complained that ASI Prat...

Wells Fargo records rare profit beat as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo Co posted a small rise in quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021