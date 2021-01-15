Ukraine PM says coronavirus vaccinations to start in February

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Friday said he expected Ukraine to start coronavirus vaccinations in February.

In a televised interview with Ukraine 24, he also said he expected a spike in coronavirus infections after the January holiday period but that the health system was equipped to handle it. He ruled out extending a national lockdown beyond Jan 24.

