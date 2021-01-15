Ukraine PM says coronavirus vaccinations to start in February

Ukraine PM says coronavirus vaccinations to start in FebruaryReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:04 IST
Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Friday said he expected Ukraine to start coronavirus vaccinations in February.
In a televised interview with Ukraine 24, he also said he expected a spike in coronavirus infections after the January holiday period but that the health system was equipped to handle it. He ruled out extending a national lockdown beyond Jan 24.
Also Read: Ukraine's average temperature rises to record in 2020
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine