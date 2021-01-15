Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha governor attends Ayodhya temple fund-raiser, calls Ram `national deity'

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:54 IST
Maha governor attends Ayodhya temple fund-raiser, calls Ram `national deity'

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday donated Rs 1,11,000 for the constructionof Ram temple in Ayodhya at a fund-raising program here.

Lord Ram unites nation and he is our national deity,he said.

Koshyari attended the launch of a campaign fordonation collection for the Ram temple, organised by theVidarbha branch of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerthkshetra Nyaas.

He also performed `Aarti' along with president of theHindu Dharm Acharya Sabha Swami Avadheshnand Giri Maharaj andNagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at the Poddareshwar Ramtemple, where the program was held.

Bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the Ramtemple in Ayodhya was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modilast August after the supreme court paved the way for itsconstruction.

Speaking at the program, Koshyari said ''we arefortunate'' that a grand Ram Temple is being constructed atAyodhya.

Lord Ram united the country, he said.

''Ram is not just Ram, he is 'Rashtra' (symbol ofnation) for us all, he is 'Rashtradev' (national deity),'' thegovernor said.

''We are moving in the rightdirection for bringing`Ram Rajya' and the country is also moving in the rightdirection,'' he said.

''We should not demand (things from the country) butthink what we can give to the country, and if we carry on withthis feeling then I feel that Ram Rajya is not far,'' he said.

PTI CLSKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism

The European Union is looking at a common vaccine certificate to help get travelers to their vacation destinations and prevent tourism from suffering another disastrous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.European Commission President Ursu...

Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch

Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc is looking to spin off the robotics unit of Postmates, a food delivery startup it acquired last year, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.Postmates X will be spun...

Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 10,026 after 16 more deaths

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,026 after 16 more succumbed to the virus onFriday, the health department said in a bulletin.The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,64,098 with 623 freshcases, it said.The discharge rate improved to ...

WHO says guidance on travel can change in bid to protect economies

World Health Organization WHO guidance on travel during the pandemic could change over time as it tries to ensure economies dont become entirely isolated, WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said on Friday.It is very difficult to legislate risk m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021