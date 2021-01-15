Spain's Catalonia postpones election to May 30 due to coronavirus resurgence

Catalonia on Friday postponed a parliamentary election scheduled for Feb. 14 until May 30 due to surging COVID-19 contagion across Spain that has pushed hospital occupancy in the restive northeastern region to one of the highest levels in the country. "The current evolution of COVID-19 shows that to continue with the election is an unacceptable risk," said acting regional chief, Pere Aragones, in a press conference on Friday evening.

The election is considered a litmus test for the separatist movement, as pro-independence parties hope to garner over 50% of the vote for the first time in what is expected to be a tight race, according to opinion polls. The ballot will likely be strongly influenced by the fight against the pandemic. Catalonia is one the hardest-hit regions in Spain, with over 400,000 cases and almost 9,000 deaths.

