Hamas welcomes Abbas decree announcing Palestinian elections

Hamas welcomes Abbas decree announcing Palestinian electionsReuters | Gaza | Updated: 16-01-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:48 IST
Gaza's ruling Islamist group Hamas on Friday welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's announcement of parliamentary and presidential elections.
"We have worked in past months to resolve all obstacles so that we can reach this day," Hamas said in a statement. The elections, to take place in May and July, respectively, would be the Palestinians' first national ballots in 15 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
