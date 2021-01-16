Hamas welcomes Abbas decree announcing Palestinian elections

Gaza's ruling Islamist group Hamas on Friday welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's announcement of parliamentary and presidential elections.

"We have worked in past months to resolve all obstacles so that we can reach this day," Hamas said in a statement. The elections, to take place in May and July, respectively, would be the Palestinians' first national ballots in 15 years.

