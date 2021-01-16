Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am with Mamata Banerjee, says Satabdi after meeting Abhishek

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 01:21 IST
I am with Mamata Banerjee, says Satabdi after meeting Abhishek

Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy said onFriday that there was no question of her leaving the TrinamoolCongress, after a two-hour-long meeting with senior leaderAbhishek Banerjee, who reached out to her as she voiceddiscontentment amid an ongoing exodus of leaders from theparty ahead of the assembly elections.

Roy, an actor-turned-politician who is a leading facein Mamata Banerjee's cultural brigade, had claimed that shewas not being informed about party events in her constituency,causing ''mental pain''.

The three-time lawmaker had said that she will informthe public at 2 pm on Saturday if she takes any ''decision'',following which the jittered Trinamool Congress startedreaching out to her.

At first, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh met Roy at hersouth Kolkata residence in the afternoon after she spoke to anumber of TV channels, dropping hints of her next politicalmove.

''I have tried to reach out to the leadership but ithas been of no use. If I am not able to work for the massesthen what is the use of continuing in the post,'' she had toldreporters.

As per party sources, Roy was having differences withTMC's Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal, who has oftenhit the headlines for controversial statements.

In the evening, Roy met Abhishek, the nephew of thechief minister, at his residence.

After coming out of the meeting, she told reportersthat all the issues have been sorted out.

''I am with Mamata Banerjee. She is my leader. Therewas never any question of my leaving the party,'' she added.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh claimed that BJP leaderMukul Roy had reached out to Satabdi and requested for ameeting in Delhi on Saturday.

Roy, who had snatched the Birbhum seat from CPI(M)heavyweight Ram Chandra Dome in 2009 on debut, managed to winit by an overwhelming margin in 2019, even as the BJP routedthe Trinamool Congress in the nearby constituencies.

She was last seen with the chief minister during aroadshow in Bolpur on December 29.

Amid a rising BJP in the state, the Trinamool Congressis facing an exodus in the top and middle orders ahead of theassembly elections.

Last month, Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 partyleaders including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP, settingoff a churning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behindhim.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are likelyin April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day -source

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump, who had already said he will not at...

Hamas welcomes Abbas decree announcing Palestinian elections

Gazas ruling Islamist group Hamas on Friday welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbass announcement of parliamentary and presidential elections.We have worked in past months to resolve all obstacles so that we can reach this day, Hamas s...

U.S. now says no evidence of 'kill capture teams' at U.S. Capitol

The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. said on Friday there is no direct evidence to suggest that rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol had formed kill capture teams. The comments by Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin appeared to b...

FirstBank, Shell oppose Nigerian group's bid to seize assets in oil spill dispute

Nigerias FirstBank and a unit of energy giant Shell said on Friday members of a community in southern Nigeria had no right to seize assets from a bank branch this week in a dispute over compensation for an oil spill more than five decades a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021