I am with Mamata Banerjee, says Satabdi after meeting Abhishek

Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy said onFriday that there was no question of her leaving the TrinamoolCongress, after a two-hour-long meeting with senior leaderAbhishek Banerjee, who reached out to her as she voiceddiscontentment amid an ongoing exodus of leaders from theparty ahead of the assembly elections.

Roy, an actor-turned-politician who is a leading facein Mamata Banerjee's cultural brigade, had claimed that shewas not being informed about party events in her constituency,causing ''mental pain''.

The three-time lawmaker had said that she will informthe public at 2 pm on Saturday if she takes any ''decision'',following which the jittered Trinamool Congress startedreaching out to her.

At first, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh met Roy at hersouth Kolkata residence in the afternoon after she spoke to anumber of TV channels, dropping hints of her next politicalmove.

''I have tried to reach out to the leadership but ithas been of no use. If I am not able to work for the massesthen what is the use of continuing in the post,'' she had toldreporters.

As per party sources, Roy was having differences withTMC's Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mondal, who has oftenhit the headlines for controversial statements.

In the evening, Roy met Abhishek, the nephew of thechief minister, at his residence.

After coming out of the meeting, she told reportersthat all the issues have been sorted out.

''I am with Mamata Banerjee. She is my leader. Therewas never any question of my leaving the party,'' she added.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh claimed that BJP leaderMukul Roy had reached out to Satabdi and requested for ameeting in Delhi on Saturday.

Roy, who had snatched the Birbhum seat from CPI(M)heavyweight Ram Chandra Dome in 2009 on debut, managed to winit by an overwhelming margin in 2019, even as the BJP routedthe Trinamool Congress in the nearby constituencies.

She was last seen with the chief minister during aroadshow in Bolpur on December 29.

Amid a rising BJP in the state, the Trinamool Congressis facing an exodus in the top and middle orders ahead of theassembly elections.

Last month, Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 partyleaders including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP, settingoff a churning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behindhim.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are likelyin April-May.

