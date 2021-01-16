Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence calls Harris to offer assistance ahead of U.S. power transfer next week

Vice President Mike Pence reached out to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday, sources familiar with the situation said, marking the first contact at that level between the outgoing and incoming administrations. Pence has increasingly taken on the public roles involved in government transition.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 01:44 IST
Pence calls Harris to offer assistance ahead of U.S. power transfer next week

Vice President Mike Pence reached out to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday, sources familiar with the situation said, marking the first contact at that level between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

Pence has increasingly taken on the public roles involved in government transition. President Donald Trump, despite pledging to work toward a smooth transfer of power, has not contacted President-elect Joe Biden or explicitly acknowledged that Biden won the November election. Trump spent the weeks since the Nov. 3 election questioning its integrity and claiming falsely that he won. Pence certified Biden and Harris's electoral win in Congress last week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in attempt to stop the process. Pence faced strong pressure from the president to intervene in an attempt to throw the election Trump's way.

The vice president has trips scheduled this weekend to say goodbye to troops. Trump visited Texas on Tuesday to highlight his legacy on immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border wall but has remained hunkered down otherwise at the White House in the wake of the Pro-Trump riot.

Pence's call to Harris was the latest step by the vice president to uphold some of the political norms that Trump has shattered. "He called to congratulate and offer assistance," a source familiar with the situation said of Pence's outreach to Harris, who, along with Biden, will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Pence plans to attend the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. Trump does not. The president is expected to leave the White House that morning and fly to Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day -source

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump, who had already said he will not at...

Hamas welcomes Abbas decree announcing Palestinian elections

Gazas ruling Islamist group Hamas on Friday welcomed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbass announcement of parliamentary and presidential elections.We have worked in past months to resolve all obstacles so that we can reach this day, Hamas s...

U.S. now says no evidence of 'kill capture teams' at U.S. Capitol

The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. said on Friday there is no direct evidence to suggest that rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol had formed kill capture teams. The comments by Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin appeared to b...

FirstBank, Shell oppose Nigerian group's bid to seize assets in oil spill dispute

Nigerias FirstBank and a unit of energy giant Shell said on Friday members of a community in southern Nigeria had no right to seize assets from a bank branch this week in a dispute over compensation for an oil spill more than five decades a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021