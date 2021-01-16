Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to carry out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

Haynes, who confessed to being the shooter, was sentenced to life in prison, while Higgs was sentenced to death in a separate trial, a disparity that his lawyers say is grounds for clemency. The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an order by a lower court delaying the execution while a legal question is resolved: federal law requires that an execution be carried out in the manner of the state in which the condemned was sentenced, but Maryland has since abolished the death penalty.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 06:37 IST
U.S. to carry out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

The U.S. government planned to carry out the 13th and final execution under President Donald Trump's administration on Friday evening, just five days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office with a promise to try to end the death penalty. Dustin Higgs, 48, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2001 for overseeing the kidnapping and murder of three women on a federal wildlife reserve in Maryland in 1996: Tanji Jackson, Tamika Black and Mishann Chinn.

The U.S. Department of Justice plans had planned to execute him at 6 p.m. with lethal injections of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate, at its death chamber in its prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. But more than an hour later the department was still fighting legal challenges delaying the execution. The Supreme Court's conservative majority has so far dismissed any orders by lower courts delaying federal executions since they were resumed last year.

Higgs would be the 13th person executed by the U.S. government in an extraordinary spree begun last summer by Trump, a Republican and avowed exponent of capital punishment, after a 17-year hiatus at the federal level. Prior to Trump, the federal government had executed only three people since 1963. After a failed triple date with the three women, Higgs and his accomplice, Willis Haynes, offered to drive them home but instead took them to the Patuxent Research Refuge. Prosecutors said Higgs gave Haynes a gun and told him to shoot the three women. Haynes, who confessed to being the shooter, was sentenced to life in prison, while Higgs was sentenced to death in a separate trial, a disparity that his lawyers say is grounds for clemency.

The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an order by a lower court delaying the execution while a legal question is resolved: federal law requires that an execution be carried out in the manner of the state in which the condemned was sentenced, but Maryland has since abolished the death penalty. The Justice Department unsuccessfully sought a new sentencing order from a federal judge in Maryland to allow them to execute Higgs following the procedures used in Indiana, a state that still allows lethal injections and that is home to the department's execution chamber.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has since scheduled a hearing on the matter for Jan. 27, nearly two weeks after Higgs' scheduled execution, which the Justice Department says has left it hamstrung unless the Supreme Court overturns the delay. Higgs and another death row inmate, Corey Johnson, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in December, but on Wednesday the Supreme Court rejected an order by a federal judge in Washington delaying their executions for several weeks to allow their lungs to heal. The Justice Department executed Johnson on Thursday night.

After the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued on behalf of other inmates at the prison complex, a federal judge in Indiana ruled that the executions of Johnson and Higg could only proceed if the U.S. Bureau of Prisons enforced several measures to stem the spread of COVID-19. One measure ordered by Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson was that prison and execution officials observe "mask requirements," but media witnesses and Johnson's spiritual adviser, Rev. Bill Breeden, who was at Johnson's side, said at least one of two U.S. officials in the room did not have a mask on for many minutes.

The ACLU asked the judge the find the Bureau of Prisons in contempt of court and order Higgs' execution be halted. Asked why it should not be found in contempt, the Bureau of Prisons responded on Thursday evening by saying "mask requirements" was not clearly defined, and that it was necessary for officials to remove or not wear their mask for "clear communication." Alexa Cave, Higgs' sister, traveled to Terre Haute with her adult son to be a witness if the execution proceeds, and said she was praying for something to delay it. Life in prison would be a more just punishment, she said, adding that she speaks with him by telephone multiple times a week.

"They don't have freedom at all in any sense of the word," she said in an interview. "What purpose does it serve to kill you? It brings nothing back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Ralph Lauren drops sponsorship of Thomas after he uses homophobic slur

Apparel company Ralph Lauren said on Friday that they were discontinuing their sponsorship of 13-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last ...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Day 2, 4th Test

Scoreboard on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.Australia first innings Overnight 2745 David Warner c R Sharma b M Siraj 1 Marcus Harris c W Sundar b S Thakur 5 Marnus Labuschagne c R Pant b T Natarajan...

EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 bln Carrefour takeover plan after French govt opposition-sources

Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro 19.6 billion bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after the takeover plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government, two sources familiar with the matter...

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth USD8 million

An Indian national has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity theft in connection with an overseas robocall scam that defrauded thousands in the US, mostly elderly people, of nearly USD8 million, the Department of Justice said.Shehzadkha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021