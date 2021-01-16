Maha Cong takes out tractor rally against farm laws in Nagpur

Thousands of Congress workers andfarmers took out a tractor rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur cityon Saturday to protest against the Centre's farm laws and hikein fuel prices.

Congress workers and party leaders rode on tractorsand raised slogans against the Central government in front ofthe Raj Bhavan here.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, ministers SunilKedar, Vijay Waddetiwar, Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap and severalother party leaders participated in the rally.

The rally was earlier supposed to be held in Mumbai,but venue for the protest was changed in the last minute tocoincide with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari'svisit to Nagpur from January 12 to 17.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Thorat had said thatstate Congress workers will ''gherao'' the Raj Bhavan in Nagpurto demand that the ''draconian'' farm laws be repealed and alsoto protest against the frequent hikes in fuel prices.

