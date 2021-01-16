Left Menu
Historic day says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@adarpoonawalla)

As the COVID-19 inoculation drive rolled out across India on Saturday, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla joined the healthcare workers in getting the Covishield vaccine shot.

Poonawalla shared a small video of him receiving the jab on Twitter.

''I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world's largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse its safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself,'' he tweeted.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Pune-based SII.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

