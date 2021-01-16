Historic day says SII CEO Poonawalla as he gets Covishield jab

As the COVID-19 inoculation drive rolled out across India on Saturday, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla joined the healthcare workers in getting the Covishield vaccine shot.

Poonawalla shared a small video of him receiving the jab on Twitter.

''I wish India & Sri @narendramodi ji great success in launching the world's largest COVID vaccination roll-out. It brings me great pride that #COVISHIELD is part of this historic effort & to endorse its safety & efficacy, I join our health workers in taking the vaccine myself,'' he tweeted.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Pune-based SII.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

