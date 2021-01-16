PM Modi should get himself vaccinated first: Ambedkar

Left Menu
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:57 IST
Aurangabad, Jan 16 (PTI)Prime Minister Narendra Modishould first get himself vaccinated for COVID-19 to cleardoubts in the minds of people, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Ambedkar said the VBA will holdprotests across Maharashtra on January 27 in support of theongoing agitation by farmers at borders of Delhi for therepeal of three new farm laws.

''The prime minister and CM (Maharashtra chief ministerUddhav Thackeray) should take the COVID-19 vaccine first andclear all doubts in the minds of the people. Once they get thevaccine shot, I am also ready to get myself vaccinated,'' hetold reporters.

He said the upcoming agitation for farmers will beheld by Muslim volunteers of the VBA.

''During Delhi's Shahin Baugh protest, Sikhs hadguarded agitators, now Muslims will show their support throughthis agitation,'' Ambedkar said and named the proposed protestas ''Kisan Baugh''.

Ambedkar said Opposition parties, including theCongress, the CPI and the CPI (M) have failed to support theagitation of farmers.

''Are these parties paralysed? Rahul Gandhi remainedpresent for the agitation but his party was not seen,'' hesaid.

Queried about the demand raised by the ruling ShivSena to rename Aurangabad city as 'Sambhajinagar', Ambedkarsaid Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj had no links with this city.

''This renaming movement smacks of anti-Muslimsentiment,'' he added.

He said the VBA will contest the upcoming AurangabadMunicipal Corporation election on the issue of water scarcitywithout forming any alliance.

