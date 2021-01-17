Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visva-Bharati demands Bengal govt measure Amartya Sen's Santiniketan plot to settle row

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 00:26 IST
Visva-Bharati demands Bengal govt measure Amartya Sen's Santiniketan plot to settle row
Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty is being subjected to criticism for going on a drive to recover illegally occupied land which rightfully belongs to the institute, Visva-Bharati Officiating Registrar Ashok Mahatosaid in a statement. Image Credit: Wikipedia commons

Amid the controversy over Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's family being in ''illegal'' possession of land in Visva-Bharati campus, the central university on Saturday demanded that the West Bengal government measure the plot to resolve the issue.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty is being subjected to criticism for going on a drive to recover illegally occupied land which rightfully belongs to the institute, Visva-Bharati Officiating Registrar Ashok Mahatosaid in a statement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several prominent intellectuals of the state have expressed support to the economist on the row.

The statement said, ''We demand the surveyor of the Land and Land reforms department of the government of West Bengalmeasure the plot'' and this should be done as soon as possible to permanently resolve the dispute.

A controversy had erupted on December 24 last year, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati when media reported that the university has written to the West Bengal government alleging dozens of land parcels owned by it were wrongfully recorded in the names of private parties including Sen.

In the statement issued on Saturday, the officiating registrar said that a portion of the 1130 acre of land belonging to the varsity has been occupied illegally.

The university again claimed that the VC got a phone call from a number in June or July 2019, and the caller handed over the phone to Sen who criticised the demolition of illegal shops near 'Pratichi', his ancestral residence.

Sen, who now lives in the USA, had already trashed both claims by the Visva-Bharati maintaining that he did not visit India during June-July 2019, had no hawkers near his residence and the land, on which his house stands is on an along-term lease, which is nowhere near its expiry.

Stating that the Visva-Bharati authorities had never complained to him or his family about any irregularity inholding the land, Sen has accused the VC of acting at the behest of the Centre ''with its growing control over Bengal''.

On the VC first broaching the subject concerning Sen'spurported phone call in 2019 at a meeting with the faculty, the statement said that Chakraborty's statement was not meant to indict Sen, who, in view of his significant contribution to academia, ''is worthy of the highest respect''.

The VC rather wanted ''to air his disgust at the sheer hypocrisy displayed by VBUFA (Visva-Bharati University FacultyAssociation) colleagues who, despite being asked for their inputs repeatedly in the meeting, did not speak up then, but were quick to leak the exclusive information later ostensibly to score brownie points.'' After the meeting, VBUFA President SudiptaBhattacharya apparently wrote a mail to Sen to verify whether the Nobel laureate had telephoned the VC to oppose hawker eviction outside his residence in Santiniketan. Sen's faculty assistant then replied on his behalf asserting that the economist had not made any such request.

''The vice-chancellor made statements regarding his telephonic conversation with Prof Sen and also about the land encroachment in his virtual meeting with his colleagues on December 9. It was a closed-door meeting, only those belonging to Visva Bharati had access,'' the statement said.

The university issued a show-cause notice to Bhattacharya last month for allegedly violating code of conduct by approaching the media with ''internal correspondence''.

Bhattacharya was put on suspension on January 7 on another charge of circulating allegations on social media against a colleague.

Bhattacharya recently alleged irregularities in the appointment of a colleague and even wrote to President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Visitor and Chancellor of the central university respectively, about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four electrocuted to death in Rajasthan

At least four persons died of electrocution and several others injured when a bus came in contact with hanging live electricity wire in Rajasthans Jalore district on Saturday night. The incident occurred in Maheshpura village under Kotwali ...

Up to 8,0000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back...

PFI case: Court in UP's Mathura re-issues B-warrant for 5th accused lodged in Kerala jail

On the request of the Uttar Pradesh STF, the court of additional district and sessions judge here re-issued a B-warrant on Saturday for Rauf Sheriff, the fifth accused in a case involving the Popular Front of India PFI, asking him to appear...

621 get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Nagaland on Day 1 of inoculation drive

Around 621 frontline healthcareworkers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturdaywhen the inoculation exercise was launched across the country,officials said here.Though the administration had taken a target ofvaccinating 900 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021