Britain calls for concerns over Ugandan election to be investigated

Britain called on Saturday for concerns about this week's election in Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni has been declared winner, to be investigated.

"Many in Uganda and beyond have expressed concerns about the overall political climate in the run up to the elections as well as the electoral process. It is important these concerns are raised, investigated and resolved in a peaceful, legal and constitutional manner," Britain's minister for Africa, James Duddridge, said.

"We ask that all parties, including the security services, but also all of Uganda's political movements, act with restraint to ensure the peaceful resolution of disputes," he added.

