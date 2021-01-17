Cong, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound Bengal

Senior leaders of the Congressand the CPI(M)-led Left Front met here on Sunday and helddiscussions on seat sharing and other poll-relatedpreparations, sources in two camps said.

During the 2016 state elections, too, the two partieshad stitched an alliance and bagged 76 of the 294 assemblyseats.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, followingthe meeting, said talks on seat-sharing between the two sidesare likely to conclude by the end of the month.

''We have agreed to contest the polls together. We hada positive discussion... and there is no disagreement...''Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of the Congress in LokSabha, said.

Echoing him, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said thetwo parties will hold more such discussions before they arriveat a decision on seat-sharing.

Among others, Left Front veteran Suryakant Mishra andCongress leader Abdul Mannan were present at the meeting.

According to the sources, the parties are likely tohold a mega joint rally in the city sometime soon.

Elections to the 294-member Bengal assembly are likelyto be held in April-May.

