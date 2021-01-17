Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miffed TMC MP Satabdi Roy named state unit vice-president

As an MLA and anordinary worker, I will continue to serve my organization,Tiwari said.Asked about the appointment of Roy and other leaders inthe state committee and new faces in the district committees,Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee saidit is an organisational matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:13 IST
Miffed TMC MP Satabdi Roy named state unit vice-president

Three time TMC MP Satabdi Roy, whohas called a truce with the party after a brief rebellion thattriggered speculations of her crossing over to the BJP, was onSunday appointed vice-president of the West Bengal unit of theruling Trinamool Congress.

Expressing happiness over the news, Roy told reporters, shewill work as a dedicated worker of the party and ensure defeatof the BJP in the coming assembly polls.

''If you take up the matter concerning the party with thetop leadership, it is addressed. This development proves that.

''I welcome the decision'', Roy said on her appointment asthe state unit vice-president in the reshuffle.

Roy, an actor-turned-politician and a leading face in theMamata Banerjee's cultural brigade, is the third consecutiveterm Lok Sabha member from Birbhum.

She had snatched the Birbhum seat from CPI(M) heavyweightRam Chandra Dome in 2009 on debut and managed to win it by anoverwhelming margin in 2019, even as the BJP had routed theTrinamool Congress in the nearby constituencies.

Roy was among the prominent leaders who had joinedBanerjee's Singur and Nandigram movement in 2009 that endedthe Left Front rule and catapulted the feisty Bengal leader topower in the state.

The Birbhum MP had voiced dissent Friday over not beinginformed about the party events in her constituency which shesaid caused ''mental pain''.

In a Facebook post she had said that she will inform thepublic Saturday if she takes any ''decision'', following whichthe jittered Trinamool Congress leaders had started reachingout to her.

She changed her stance and expressed full confidence inthe leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee aftermeeting the Diamond Harbour MP Friday evening.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had also met Roy to dissuadeher from leaving the party.

After hammering a solution to her grievances, Roy hadSaturday praised Abhishek Banerjee, who is nephew of the chiefminister, for giving her a patient hearing and said she ''ispleased with the way the young leader assured'' her ofresolving all the issues.

Returning satisfied after a two-hour long meeting withAbhishek Banerjee she had made it clear that she will remainwith the TMC.

She also admonished party colleagues having problems likeher to discuss the issues with the party instead of lookingfor other options.

The actor-politician had said it would be ''unethical tolook for other options'' when the party is facing a toughfight.

Polls to 294-member Bengal assembly are due in April-May.

Banerjee's party is witnessing exodus of its disgruntledleaders to a resurgent saffron party which is making allefforts to win the state after an impressive performance inthe 2019 Parliamentary election winning 18 out of 42 Lok Sabhaseats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC tally of 22.

Last month, Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leadersincluding five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP, setting off achurning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behind him.

In the rejig in the TMC, the party announced new names forthe state committee which included Moazzem Hossain and ShankarChakraborty in addition to Satabdi Roy.

In another significant development, former administratorof Asansol Municipal Corporation and Trinamool leader JitendraTiwari, who had voiced discontent over running of the civicboard and had even met Suvendu Adhikari and Sunil Mondal onthe eve of their joining BJP on December 17, has been removedfrom the post of district president of Paschim Bardhaman.

Tiwari, who had iterated to work for TMC supremo MamataBanerjee after a meeting with the party leadership in the lastweek of December, has been replaced by Apurba Mukhopadhyay asthe TMC district president.

''This decision has been taken as I did not take back myresignation letter as the administrator. As an MLA and anordinary worker, I will continue to serve my organization,''Tiwari said.

Asked about the appointment of Roy and other leaders inthe state committee and new faces in the district committees,Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said''it is an organisational matter. Why should we discuss thiswith the media''? PTI SUSSNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 cr by FY2022

On-demand shifting services provider Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of fiscal 2022 on the back of a pan-India presence and a significant jump in daily movements, its Co-founder, Avinash Raghav has said.The...

Delhi schools prepare to open the doors to classes 10, 12 students after pandemic-induced closure

Staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, and entry and exit through multiple gates are among various new ways adopted by schools in Delhi as they prepare to welcome students of classes 10 and 12 back on Monday, for the firs...

ED arrests 2 Chinese nationals in money laundering case

The ED has arrested two Chinese nationals in connection with its money laundering probe linked to an alleged hawala racket worth an estimated Rs 1,000 crore that involved shell or dubious firms, official sources said on Sunday.The central p...

13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in MP; 7 arrested

A 13-year-old girl has beenallegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after beingabducted twice in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria city earlier thismonth, a police official said on Sunday.The girls mother lodged a police complaint on January1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021