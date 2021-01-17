Left Menu
Tejashwi Yadav meets kin of slain IndiGo manager Rupesh Singh in Chhapra

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday reached Chhapra and met the family members of IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh who was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12.

ashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Chhapra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday reached Chhapra and met the family members of IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh who was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12. Before leaving for Chhapra today, Yadav had said in Patna: "Going to meet the family of Rupesh Singh. No arrests made yet. DGP says the crime rate was higher in 2019, has come down now but for 16 years, Nitish Kumar has been CM. If police behave like this, one can understand the ground reality."

"Requesting Nitish Kumar with folded hands...We know that you're weak CM but for the sake of your position, please don't let human lives be sacrificed. It is your (Bihar CM) responsibility to control crime in the state," he added. In connection to this case, Tejashwi Yadav had yesterday said that Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country and those sitting in power in the State are protecting the criminals.

Yadav further said, when Rupesh Kumar Singh was murdered, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a press release that culprits be arrested. "Who is he making an appeal to? He has been CM for 16 consecutive years and also has the Home Department in his portfolio. Who is he making an appeal to? Opposition?" asked Yadav. Earlier, Yadav had also said that rumours have been circulating that ministers in the Bihar government might be involved in the murder of the IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

