Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle

Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas admitted to hospital after his vehicle was attacked on Sunday morning.

ANI | Sipahijala (Tripura) | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:35 IST
Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle
Vehicle of State Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas was attacked allegedly by BJP workers. . Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas admitted to hospital after his vehicle was attacked on Sunday morning. Congress leader Ripun Bora accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the attack. "BJP unleashes its goons to carry out a murderous attack on Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Pijush Biswas. Around 100 goons attacked his car with iron rods in presence of police. He was rushed to the hospital," he tweeted.

"Can opposition not even walk safely in the country now?" he added. Congress has called for a 12-hour Bandh in the state on Monday to protest against the attack. (ANI)

