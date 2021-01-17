Left Menu
Maharashtra: Cop held for beating his two children

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:54 IST
A 39-year-old man, who is aGovernment Railway Police (GRP) personnel, has been arrestedfor repeatedly beating his two minor children in Nashikdistrict of Maharashtra, leaving them seriously injured,police said on Sunday.

The children are undergoing treatment at the Nashikdistrict civil hospital.

The accused, Rahul More, started beating thechildren--an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl who wereborn to his first wife, who died some years ago--after hemarried another woman, an official said.

The children, who were living with their maternalgrandmother since the death of their mother, recently shiftedto Igatpuri in Nashik district to live with their father, hesaid.

As per the FIR registered by Igatpuri Police on acomplaint lodged by a relative of the deceased woman onJanuary 16, More used to ill-treat his own children from thefirst wife and beat them frequently, sometimes even using aleather belt.

The accused told the police that he used to beat hischildren as they used to beat his son, who was born to hissecond wife.

A case has been registered against More under sections326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons ormeans) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) ofthe Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 75 of theJuvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

