Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence that borders are safe under Modi-led BJP govt"

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:08 IST
"Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence that borders are safe under Modi-led BJP govt"

The surgical strikes carried outby India inside Pakistan after the terror attacks in Uri andPulwama had given public the confidence that the nation'sborders are safe under the Narendra Modi led BJP government,Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

A determined government had responded fiercely to theterror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and2019, he said.

''The BJP government carried out surgical strikes insidePakistan twice and eliminated terrorists there,'' Shah said.

These strikes gave confidence to the public that thenation's borders are safe because Modi is the Prime Ministerand the country is ruled by the BJP, he said, speaking at theJanasevak Samavesha, a public meeting to greet BJP backedcandidates who won the recent Panchayat polls in Karnataka.

Out of a total of 5,470 villages, party backed candidateswon in 3,142 villages, he said.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive,launched nationwide on Saturday, he said both vaccines aresafe and the exercise was being monitored personally by thePrime Minister himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NorthEast United return to winning ways, beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1

NorthEast United FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to end their seven-game winless streak in the Indian Super League here on Sunday. The win propelled NEUFC to the fifth spot in the standings with 16 points.Ashutosh Mehta 36th minute put NEUFC ...

Deceptions in the time of the 'alternative facts' president

Truth caught up with Donald Trump after years of giving chase.The twice-impeached president painted a fantasy world in office, starring himself. In this world, he did things bigger, better, more boldly than all who came before him while fac...

Village in J&K's Doda gets electricity for the first time

Ganouri-Tanta village in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir saw the light of an electric bulb for the first time on Sunday, ending the decades of darkness from the lives of the villagers.The electrification work of the villa...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season

The government has procured 25 per cent more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for Rs 1,06,516 crore amid farmers protest against three new farm laws. Kharif marketing season runs from October. In the ongoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021