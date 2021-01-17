"Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence that borders are safe under Modi-led BJP govt"

The surgical strikes carried outby India inside Pakistan after the terror attacks in Uri andPulwama had given public the confidence that the nation'sborders are safe under the Narendra Modi led BJP government,Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

A determined government had responded fiercely to theterror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and2019, he said.

''The BJP government carried out surgical strikes insidePakistan twice and eliminated terrorists there,'' Shah said.

These strikes gave confidence to the public that thenation's borders are safe because Modi is the Prime Ministerand the country is ruled by the BJP, he said, speaking at theJanasevak Samavesha, a public meeting to greet BJP backedcandidates who won the recent Panchayat polls in Karnataka.

Out of a total of 5,470 villages, party backed candidateswon in 3,142 villages, he said.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive,launched nationwide on Saturday, he said both vaccines aresafe and the exercise was being monitored personally by thePrime Minister himself.

