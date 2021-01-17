Surgical strikes in Pak gave public confidence that borders are safe under Modi-led BJP govt"

The surgical strikes carried outby India inside Pakistan after the terror attacks in Uri andPulwama had given the public the confidence that the nation'sborders are safe under the Narendra Modi led BJP government,Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

A determined government had responded fiercely to theterror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Kashmir between 2014 and2019, he said.

''The BJP government carried out surgical strikes insidePakistan twice and eliminated terrorists there,'' Shah said.

These strikes gave confidence to the public that thenation's borders are safe because Modi is the Prime Ministerand the country is ruled by the BJP, he said, speaking at theJanasevak Samavesha, a public meeting to greet BJP backedcandidates who won the recent panchayat polls in Karnataka.

Out of a total of 5,670 villages, party backed candidateswon in 3,142 villages, he said.

They bagged 45,000 of the total of 86,183 posts,Shah said.

Expressing gratitude to the electorate for reposing faithin the BJP, he urged them to help the party win the districtand Taluk Panchayat elections too.

Shah said many things that had been put in the backburnerfor the last 70 years ''out of fear,''like abrogation of Article370 and 35(A) of the Constitution, abolition of triple talaqand laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhyahad been accomplished by the Modi government.

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive,launched nationwide on Saturday, he said both the indigenousvaccines Covaxin and Covishield are safe and the exercise wasbeing monitored by the Prime Minister himself.

He also dwelt on the various welfare schemes initiated bythe Modi government for the poor like Kisan Samman scheme,Ayushman Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ujjwala scheme, housingscheme, broadband connectivity to villages and piped drinkingwater connection to every household by 2022.

He slammed the Congress for not eliminating poverty whilein power, despite its call for 'Garibi Hatao' (eradicatepoverty) decades ago.

''Why could poverty not be removed and why could the poornot get a gas and electricity connection, shelter and healthscheme despite four generations of a family ruling thecountry? he asked.

Before attending the public meeting, Shah, along withChief Minister B S Yediyurappa, visited the house of SureshAngadi, the former Belagavi MP and Minister of State forRailways, who passed away due to coronavirus in 2019.

The union minister spoke to the family members and turnedemotional while remembering his colleague.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, deputy chief ministersGovind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, union minister Pralhad Joshi,BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and C T Ravi andother state ministers were also present at the public meeting.

Shah later met BJP office bearers of Belagavi district.

