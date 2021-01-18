Left Menu
Tathagata files police complaint against Bengali actor for 'hurting sentiments' through meme

Senior BJP leader and formerMeghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has filed a police complaintagainst Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh for a meme shared onTwitter, alleging that it hurt the sentiments of Hindus.Ghosh, however, claimed the meme dates back toFebruary 2015, and was not posted by her, but an act ofmischief by someone who hacked her account then....

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:52 IST
Senior BJP leader and formerMeghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has filed a police complaintagainst Bengali actress Saayoni Ghosh for a meme shared onTwitter, alleging that it hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Ghosh, however, claimed the meme dates back toFebruary 2015, and was not posted by her, but an act ofmischief by someone who hacked her account then.

''... You have thus committed an offence under Section295A IPC... Now, be prepared for the consequences,'' Roy saidon Twitter.

''@sayani06, you have already been reported to KolkataPolice. The complaint is attached. Meanwhile, a person fromGuwahati has told me that his religious feelings have beenhurt by your meme and he is filing a complaint. I hope AssamPolice will take cognizance and ask for remand,'' he added.

The veteran BJP leader also said another person fromBengaluru has complained to the police about the matter.

The young actress, in her reply tweeted: ''Dear all, apost from 2015 has been brought to my notice which isextremely obnoxious... for all your information, I have joinedTwitter in 2010 and after a brief use I lost interest incarrying forward. However, the account remained.'' Ghosh said she later discovered that her account hadbeen hacked and she needed to retrieve it immediately.

''For various reasons, we could only do that after 2017and I got back in touch with the Twitter world with a bang. Wehave skipped a few unnecessary posts while deleting most,'' shesaid.

Roy had also taken exception to a recent comment byGhosh over the chant of 'Jai Sri Ram' by motor cycle-borneyouths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

