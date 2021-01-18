Legendary leg-spinner B S Chandrasekhar suffers stroke; recovering well, says wife

Former India cricketer B S Chandrasekhar has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke but is recovering well and is set to be discharged in the next couple of days, his family said on Monday.

The 75-year old legendary former leg-spinner complained of ''tiredness and fatigue'' on Friday evening and his speech became a ''little bit cluttered'', his wife Sandhya Chandrsekhar Bhagwath told PTI, describing the health scare as a ''very, very minutest stroke''.

''Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home on Wednesday or Thursday,'' she said.

On advice of doctors, the Mysuru-born Chandrasekhar was admitted to the Aster RV Hospital, where he was kept in the emergency care unit for observation.

Sandhya said that Chandrasekhar has now been shifted to a regular ward and undergoing physiotherapy.

''There is some kind of blockage in the brain. It's a very, very minutest stroke,'' she said, adding that with medication, he will probably be alright in a week or two.

''There is no problem. It's not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has a very strong willpower,'' Sandhya said.

In his 16-year career, Chandrasekhar played 58 Test matches capturing 242 wickets.

Chandrasekhar, along with Bishen Singh Bedi, E Prasanna and S Venkataraghavan, formed the formidable spin quartet that won many a matches for India in the 1960s and '70s.

He was bestowed the Arjuna award as well as the Padmashri back in 1972 for his stupendous cricket career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)