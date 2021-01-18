Left Menu
Rajini Mandram says its members are free to join any political party

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:49 IST
The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Monday said members if they so desire may join any political party after resigning from the Mandram.

The statement comes in the wake of three district secretaries of RMM joining the DMK on Sunday.

The resignation of the Mandram office-bearers comes following actor Rajinikanth's recent abandonment of his plan to enter politics and face the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due during April-May this year.

Members, if they desire to join and work with any political party, may do so after resigning from the Mandram, RMM said in a statement.

Though they join other parties, members of RajiniMakkal Mandram should not 'forget' that they are fans of the actor, the statement added.

District secretaries of Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Theni joined the DMK on Sunday.

Apart from them, three other functionaries also joined the DMK.

The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) was previously considered the political launch vehicle of the top actor.

On December 29 last year, Rajinikanth, citing his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic announced that he would not join politics.

He had undergone renal transplant in 2016 and is on immune-suppressants.

