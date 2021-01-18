Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt over his statement on border issue

Protests erupted in parts ofKarnataka on Monday including in the district headquarterscity of Belagavi on Monday in a strong condemnation ofMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement on thesensitive border issue.

Political leaders cutting across party lines camedown heavily on Thackeray.

''There is no question of giving even an inch of landfrom Karnataka to Maharashtra.He should give up issuingstatements just for political reasons,'' Karnataka ChiefMinister B S Yediyurappa told reporters on Monday.

''I am pained at Maharashtra Chief Ministers remarksthat can disturb the prevailing harmonious atmosphere.I expectShri Uddhav Thackeray, as a true Indian, to show hiscommitment and respect to the principles of federalism inletter and spirit,'' Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Thackeray said on Sunday his government is committedtowards incorporating into the state the areas of Karnatakawhere Marathi-speaking people are in majority.

This will be the ''true tribute'' to martyrs of thecause, the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

Maharashtra claims Belagavi (earlier called asBelgaum) and some other areas, part of the erstwhile BombayPresidency but currently in Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, a regional organisationfighting for the merger of Belagavi and some other borderareas with Maharashtra, observes January 17 as the 'martyrsday' for those who laid down their lives for the cause in1956.

''Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi-speaking andcultural areas in Maharashtra will be the true tribute tothose who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle.We areunited and committed towards it.Respects to the martyrs withthis promise,'' the CMO tweeted.

Maharashtra claims certain areas, includingBelagavi, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka,contending that the majority of population in these areas isMarathi-speaking.

On Monday, pro-Kannada organisations helddemonstrations and burnt Thackeray's effigy in parts of theState.

A few pro-Marathi activists led by local units ofShiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti had organised the'Martyrs Day' in Belagavi on Sunday.

They demanded merger of Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani,Bidar and Bhalki with Maharashtra.

Thackeray's statement came on a day when Union HomeMinister Amit Shah and Yediyurappa along with his cabinetcolleagues and BJP legislators were present in Belagavibordering Maharashtra to commemorate the victory of BJP backedvillage panchayat members in the recent elections.

Yediyurappa added on Monday that the Marathi peoplehave been living in harmony with Kannadigas in Karnataka.

Likewise, Kannadigas living in the border districtsof Maharashtra are living in harmony with the Marathi peoplethere.

The Karnataka Chief Minister condemned Thackerayscomments saying it can disrupt the peace and harmony amongpeople.

Hitting out at Thackeray, former Chief Minister andCongress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, ''Belagavi is an integralpart of Karnataka.Don't try to instigate us by bringing up theissue which is already resolved.'' Cautioning Thackeray not to politicise the issuewhich is already decided, Siddaramaiah reminded him that he isnot just a Shiv Sena activist but also a responsible ChiefMinister of a state.

Lashing out at Thackeray, JDS leader and formerChief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, ''Looking at his tweets,it appears like a statement issued by a terrorist.'' In his tweets, Kumaraswamy likened Thackeray'sstatement with Chinese expansionism.

''Uddhav Thackeray's irresponsible statement that'Karnataka occupied territories will be annexed toMaharashtra' sounds like Chinese expansionism.Such anexpansionism will jeopardise the harmony among states formedon the linguistic ground,'' Kumaraswamy said in statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, state HomeMinister Basavaraj Bommai and several others condemnedThackeray's statement.PTI GMS RS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)