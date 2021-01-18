Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahani file nominations for Bihar council by-polls

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussainand Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani on Monday filed theirnomination papers for by-elections to two seats of the statelegislative council.

Hussain, the partys national spokesman, and Sahani whoheads NDA constituent Vikassheel Insaan Party, wereaccompanied by a host of leaders of the ruling coalitionincluding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs TarkishorPrasad and Renu Devi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Polling is scheduled on January 28 though with no othercandidate in the fray, the duo is likely to be declaredelected unopposed on January 21, which is the last date forwithdrawal of nomination papers.

While Hussain has filed nomination from the seat vacatedby former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, now a Rajya Sabhamember, Sahani is seeking election from the berth vacated byformer minister Binod Narayan Jha who has been elected to theassembly.

Term of the seat vacated by Sushil Modi is till May 6,2024 that of Jha will last on July 21, 2022.

