India supplied two Mobile Harbour Cranes to Iran's Chabahar port

A consignment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC) have been supplied to Iran's Chabahar port by India with a total contract value of over USD 25 Million under a contract agreement for the supply of six MHC. As per a statement from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the consignment that arrived from Marghera port in Italy unloaded successfully on Monday at the Chabahar port and is presently undergoing trial runs.

The MHCs, with 140 metric tons of lifting capacity, will enable India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) to provide seamless services for the container, bulk, and general cargo at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India signed the bilateral contract on May 23 2016 with a total value of USD 85 million for equipping, mechanizing, and starting Operations at Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar development Phase- I. To achieve this, the India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) in Mumbai was incorporated under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C), Mansukh Mandaviya stated that Chabahar Port is a strategic port with great national importance. The delivery of consignment of heavy equipment, including cranes shows India's commitment to the strategic connectivity of Chabahar port project that will provide access to markets in Central Asia. Development of Chabahar port is the anchor for the expansion of economic and mutual relations between India and Iran and it will give a further boost to the maritime trade between both the countries. "The location of Chabahar Port has strategically advantage and high potential to provide connectivity among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and other CIS countries especially Eastern CIS countries to increase trade between these countries," the statement added. (ANI)

