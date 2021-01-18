Left Menu
UP: Video goes viral of accident victim treated under mobile, torchlight

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:56 IST
UP: Video goes viral of accident victim treated under mobile, torchlight

A video in which an accident victim was being treated under light from a mobile and torch in the emergency medical room of the district hospital here has gone viral on social media on Monday.

The video has invited criticism of healthcare services in the state on social media platforms.

When Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital Dr B P Singh was asked, he said that a patient arrived in the emergency room of the hospital for treatment after an accident.

''While his treatment was going on, there was a power cut due to which the patient was given stitches using the light of a mobile and torch,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

