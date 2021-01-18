Bengal CM has forgotten role played by BJP leaders in Nandigram movement: Sovan Chatterjee

BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee saidon Monday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wasindulging in a ''dangerous game'' by branding saffron campleaders as outsiders, as it was detrimental to the interest ofthe nation, which is a classic example of unity in diversity.

Chatterjee, who was once a close confidante ofBanerjee, claimed that the TMC supremo has forgotten the factthat Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched over to the BJPfrom the ruling camp, had played a vital role in the Nandigrammovement -- which was also backed by saffron party leaders L KAdvani and Rajnath Singh.

''You are indulging in a dangerous game by harping onthe outsider issue over and over. In India, language, dialect,customs change every 50 kilometres. Our country is an exampleof unity in diversity,'' the BJP leader said at a publicmeeting here in Diamond Harbour constituency.

Earlier, Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Banerjeeled a roadshow from Dhankol More in Bishnupur to Circus groundof Amtala in South 24 Parganas district.

''The TMC boss has forgotten about the role played by LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj and Rajnath Singh in the Nandigrammovement. They visited the strife-torn area in 2007 to providesupport to the movement that catapulted her party to power.

''In 1998, the TMC had entered into a seat-sharing pactwith the BJP, which is now the ruling party's main opponentfor the upcoming assembly elections. You are calling the BJP awashing machine, it is the same machine you had used backthen,'' he said.

Banerjee had contended that the BJP runs the partylike a washing machine, where corrupt leaders turn into saintsthe moment they join the organisation.

Chatterjee also recalled that the Adhikari family,including patriarch Sisir and sons Suvendu and Dibyendu, hadfought tooth and nail against the CPI(M) during the Nandigrammovement in 2007.

''Mamata Banerjee has now forgotten theircontributions. People there will force her to return empty-handed after the assembly elections,'' he said.

The CM, earlier the day, said that she will contestthe assembly elections from Nandigram, a seat held by SuvenduAdhikari till December. She currently represents Bhowaniporeconstituency in south Kolkata.

''If possible, I will contest from both Bhowanipore andNandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhowanipore myyounger sister. I will give a strong candidate fromBhowanipore, in case I don't fight from that seat,'' she said.

The BJP leader, a former minister in the MamataBanerjee cabinet, claimed that it is the TMC supremo's ''lackof confidence'' that is forcing her to fight from twoconstituencies.

''Actually, Mamata Banerjee is not sure where she wouldbe getting a solid ground under her feet and where layquicksand,'' he said.

Claiming that Banerjee is no longer the same person heknew 10 years ago, Chatterjee said ''she has lost her self-confidence and the decision to fight from two seats is anindication of that''.

