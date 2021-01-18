Left Menu
Seers' body in Haridwar demands ban on Tandav web series

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:41 IST
A prominent seers' body in Haridwar on Monday demanded a ban on 'Tandav', a web series streaming on Amazon Prime Video, for allegedly subjecting Hindu deities to ridicule.

It threatened to hit the streets if the web series is not immediately banned.

''Hindu deities have been insulted in 'Tandav'. The sant samaj will not tolerate it,'' said Shri Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhara Parishad, a representative body of saints and seers.

Accusing films and web series of constantly targeting Hindu gods and goddesses, Giri demanded an immediate ban on Tandav and warned of street protests by sadhus.

Avdhoot Mandal Ashram's Rupendra Prakash and Niranjani Akhada's Alok Giri also expressed similar views demanding an immediate ban on the series.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday called for aboycott of the web series for allegedly mocking Hindu deitiesand several leaders of his party have taken objection to theshow's content.

Amid the controversy, the makers of 'Tandav' on Monday apologised unconditionally and said they ''did not have any intention to offend the sentiments'' of any individual, caste, community, race or religion.

