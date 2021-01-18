CPI-M MLA in Kerala dies of post-COVID-19 complications

CPI-M MLA from Kerala K Vijayadasdied at the medical college hospital here on Monday followingpost-COVID-19 complications, party sources said.

The 61-year old MLA, who represented Kongad constituencyin Palakkad district, was admittedto the hospital on December11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Though he recovered from the viral infection, later hesuffered post-COVID-19 complications. Recently, he underwent asurgery for removal of a blood clot in the brain, they said.

Vijayadas had won from Kongad in the 2011 and 2016assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)