Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Temple:Digvijaya writes to PM,encloses Rs 1.11 lakh cheque

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:26 IST
Ram Temple:Digvijaya writes to PM,encloses Rs 1.11 lakh cheque

Senior Congress leader DigvijayaSingh on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modion the exclusion of ''main Shankaracharyas of the SanatanDharma'' in the Ram Temple trust and also enclosed a cheque ofRs 1,11,111 claiming he was unaware about where to senddonations for the construction of the temple.

In the letter, Singh also said Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) had launched a 44-day drive to seek funds for the templeconstruction but a lot of unknown people were also involved inthe effort, including some with ''sticks and swords''.

''We have all welcomed the Supreme Court's decision onthe issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but I have objection tothe non-inclusion of any main Shankracharya of Sanatan Dharmain the body,'' he said in the letter.

''As I am not aware of where to donate money and inwhich bank account, therefore, I am enclosing a cheque ofRs 1,11,111 with a hope that you (PM Modi) will get itdeposited in an appropriate account,'' he further wrote.

He also questioned how raising inflammatory slogansagainst a particular community, allegedly witnessed in somefund collection rallies in Madhya Pradesh in recent past, canbe termed as religious work.

Singh said the VHP had earlier carried out fund drivesfor the Ram temple construction, and asked the prime ministerto ''force'' the outfit to make its accounts public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance

A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry sa...

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...

Guj:11 students test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students ofclasses 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Mondayduring random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district on the first day ofresumption of classes, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021