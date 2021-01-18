Ram Temple:Digvijaya writes to PM,encloses Rs 1.11 lakh cheque

Ram Temple:Digvijaya writes to PM,encloses Rs 1.11 lakh chequePTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:26 IST
Senior Congress leader DigvijayaSingh on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modion the exclusion of ''main Shankaracharyas of the SanatanDharma'' in the Ram Temple trust and also enclosed a cheque ofRs 1,11,111 claiming he was unaware about where to senddonations for the construction of the temple.
In the letter, Singh also said Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) had launched a 44-day drive to seek funds for the templeconstruction but a lot of unknown people were also involved inthe effort, including some with ''sticks and swords''.
''We have all welcomed the Supreme Court's decision onthe issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but I have objection tothe non-inclusion of any main Shankracharya of Sanatan Dharmain the body,'' he said in the letter.
''As I am not aware of where to donate money and inwhich bank account, therefore, I am enclosing a cheque ofRs 1,11,111 with a hope that you (PM Modi) will get itdeposited in an appropriate account,'' he further wrote.
He also questioned how raising inflammatory slogansagainst a particular community, allegedly witnessed in somefund collection rallies in Madhya Pradesh in recent past, canbe termed as religious work.
Singh said the VHP had earlier carried out fund drivesfor the Ram temple construction, and asked the prime ministerto ''force'' the outfit to make its accounts public.
