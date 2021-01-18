Tejashwi meets Bihar Guv, hands over memorandum on 'deteriorating' law and order

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav onMonday met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over amemorandum highlighting the alleged deterioration in thestate's law and order situation.

Yadav, leader of the opposition in the state assembly,visited the Raj Bhavan heading a delegation of senior RJDleaders.

''The governor took a serious note of the points madeby us in the memorandum and gave the assurance of hisintervention,'' Yadav later told reporters.

In the two-page memorandum, the former deputy chiefminister alleged that as per the NCRB figures, the number ofcognisable offences reported in the state grew more than two-fold between 2005, when Nitish Kumar took over as the chiefminister, and 2019.

He also highlighted the failure of the police innabbing those involved in the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, awell-connected airline official who was gunned down byunidentified assailants in Patna last week.

''We reiterate that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hasbecome tired and helpless and incapable of handling hisresponsibilities. He holds the Home portfolio and knows itwell enough that his claims of rule of law are hollow,'' Yadavsaid.

