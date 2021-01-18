Left Menu
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:48 IST
DMK chief M K Stalin onMonday accused the AIADMK government of blocking schemes suchas the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project, broughtby his party when it was in power.

Participating in a people's gram sabha meeting held by hisparty in Kummanur village in the district, he said the schemewould be fast tracked and also extended to several othervillages in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts if the DMKcame to power in the assembly elections, due in a few months.

Stalin claimed the DMK government had completed 80 percent of the work on the Hogenakkal integrated drinking waterproject.

''I went to Japan to get funds for the project. But whenthe AIADMK came to power, it thwarted the plan. We willcomplete the project when the DMK comes to power,'' he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assemblyclaimed the AIADMK government had not implemented any schemefor Dharmapuri district.

''The prices of groceries, which were under check duringthe DMK regime, have now gone up. In four months time, the DMKwill form the government in Tamil Nadu with the support of thepeople,'' he asserted.

Stalin, whose party is aiming to come back to power afterbeing in the opposition for the last ten years, has beentouring the state and addressing the people's grama sabhameetings, as a prelude to the campaign for assembly elections,likely in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

