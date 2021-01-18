Modi named Somnath Temple trust chairman; 2nd PM to hold post

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwas on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust whichmanages the world famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan townin Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, becoming the second PM tohold the post.

Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust,was elected to the top post unanimously, an office-bearer ofthe shrine management body said.

After former PM Morarji Desai, Modi is the secondPrime Minister who has been appointed the chairman of thetemple trust. As per trust records, Modi has become the eighthchairman of the trust.

The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacantafter the death of the incumbent, former Gujarat ChiefMinister Keshubhai Patel, in October last year. Patel hadserved as the chairman for 16 years (2004-2020).

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of thetrustees of the Somnath Temple trust, was appointed the newchairman during a virtual meeting of trustees held today,''said Trustee-Secretary P K Laheri.

''The post was lying vacant since the death ofKeshubhai,'' Laheri told reporters here after the onlinemeeting on Monday evening.

Other trustees include BJP leader LK Advani, UnionHome Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar andbusinessman Harshvardhan Neotia.

''While Shah proposed the name of PM Modi as chairman,I seconded it and the other trustees then unanimously electedthe PM as the new chairman.

''The trustees would hold another meeting to discussfuture plans,'' Laheri added.

As per the records, Desai had served as the chairmanbetween 1967 and 1995.

