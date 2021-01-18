Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:24 IST
Court orders property attachment of BSP’s ex-gen secy, leader

A special court for lawmakers on Monday ordered for attachment of properties of Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui and BSP leader Ram Achal Rajbhar for evading arrest in a criminal case.

Special Judge P K Rai ordered property attachment of Siddiqui, a former national general secretary of the BSP and Rajbhar after declaring them absconders in a case accusing them of using indecent language against minor daughter and family members of BJP leader Dayashanker Singh.

After ordering attachment of duo’s property, the judge directed Hazratganj police to furnish compliance report to the court on January 22.

The case against the two leaders had been lodged by Dayashanker Singh's mother Tetra Devi at Hazratganj police on July 22, 2016.

She had alleged that Mayawati had hurled abuses on her family in Rajya Sabha while the BSP workers led by Siddiqui, Rajbhar and others hurled same abuses against her family including her minor grand-daughter at Ambedkar Statue in Hazratganj. The police had filed charge-sheet against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. While Dayashankar Singh is an office-bearer of the BJP, his wife Swati Singh is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

