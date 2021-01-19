Municipal polls in Goa postponed for 3 months

The Goa State Election Commissionhas again postponed the elections to the Panaji citycorporation, 11 municipal councils and bypolls in variousvillage panchayats for three months.

Earlier also, the elections, which were scheduled forOctober 18 last year, were postponed by the SEC for threemonths due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a release issued on Monday, the SEC said theelections to 11 municipal councils, Corporation of the City ofPanaji, bypolls to wards of different village panchayats, andthe election to the zilla panchayat constituency of Navelim(South Goa) are postponed for three months till April 2021, orthe election date which may be determined by the commission.

The release did not mention any reason forpostponement of the polls.

The coastal state has 12 municipal councils and amunicipal corporation.

The term of 11 municipal councils in Goa ended onNovember 4, 2020, following which the Directorate of MunicipalAdministration appointed administrators for these bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)