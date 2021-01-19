PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for win in Australia

Left Menu
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lauding the Indian cricket team for its glorious win against Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. ''We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,'' Modi tweeted soon after India defeated Australia in Brisbane. India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the series by 2-1.

