Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:53 IST
Govt declares Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary as Parakram Diwas
Representative Image. Image Credit: IANS

The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' programme in Kolkata on January 23 on Bose's 125th birth anniversary and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library to mark the occasion, Patel said.

He said 200 Patua artistes from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-metre-long canvas depicting Bose's life.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in a programme in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born. Another programme will be held in Haripura village in Gujarat's Surat district where Bose was elected as president of the Indian National Congress in 1938.

A 85-member high-level committee helmed by PM Modi has been formed to plan year-round programmes to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Love thy neighbour and get a COVID jab, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, received a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people across the world to accept the jab, saying that getting vaccinated was part of the Christian commandment to love our neighbour as ourselves. The leader...

BRIEF-Janet Yellen Will Urge Lawmakers To 'Act Big' To Avert A Protracted Downturn - WSJ

Jan 19 Reuters - YELLEN WILL URGE LAWMAKERS TO ACT BIG TO AVERT A PROTRACTED DOWNTURN - WSJ YELLEN SAYS WITHOUT FURTHER ACTION, WE RISK A LONGER, MORE PAINFUL RECESSION NOWAND LONG-TERM SCARRING OF THE ECONOMY LATER- WSJ Source text httpson...

UP reports four COVID-19 deaths, 376 new cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded four coronavirus-linked fatalities, which brought the death toll to 8,584, while 376 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,97,238, officials said.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands ...

India won key moments, Australia slipped: Paine

India grabbed the key moments while Australia slipped when it needed to move ahead, skipper Tim Paine said while assessing the outcome of the fourth Test and also expressed his desire to continue in the leadership role until he settles some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021