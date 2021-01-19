Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10 - state media

Iraq's cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June, the state news agency INA said.

The elections been brought forward to June 6, roughly a year early, following a proposal by Iraq's Independent High Election Commission (IHEC), which wanted more time to organise the polls.

Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019. Hundreds were killed by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.

