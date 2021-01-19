Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 19

- 1000 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of the members of the EU-Cuba Joint Council, the meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. 22 ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:08 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 19
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JAN. 19 ** KYIV - Swedish foreign minister and new OSCE chair Ann Linde visits Ukraine (to Jan. 20).

** LONDON - OPEC secretary general, UAE energy minister, IEA head speak at Atlantic energy forum (to Jan. 20) ** BRUSSELS - Meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative Josep Borrell - 1730 GMT

** DAKAR - Dutch Royal House - Queen Maxima Zorreguiet pays virtual visit to Senegal to promote financial services (to Jan. 21) GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20 ** BRUSSELS - EU agriculture policy chief Janusz Wojciechowski speaks at a German government event on the bloc's plan to reduce the agriculture sector's contribution to climate change. - 1000 GMT

** BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of the members of the EU-Cuba Joint Council, the meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. BRUSSELS - Debate in EU Parliament on tax havens with EU economy chief – 1600GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 21

** BRUSSELS - President of the European Council, Charles Michel will chair a video conference of the members of the European Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 22

** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 11

CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16

** SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance Heng Swee Keat minister will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02 MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4 VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31 CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

